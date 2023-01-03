“Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA therapy is intensive therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder. ABA therapy focuses on decreasing unwanted behaviors through individualized strategies, while also increasing communication, language, attention, and social skill behaviors. Our therapists all work together to have a team approach to therapy for the children that we serve. This means that when a child is receiving more than one therapy, our therapist will collaborate and communicate together, sharing focused areas and goals for their specific treatment plans. This allows for each discipline to provide insight and techniques to ensure generalization so that together they can help the child be successful as possible. We serve children from six weeks old to 21 years old. You can learn more about our services by visiting our website at pediatricsplus.com or give us a call today at 479-346-5459″