Who to Know: Alyssa LeBoeuf, DDS at Mint Dental Care in Centerton

CENTERTON, AR – “Originally I started my career path when I was in seventh grade.” Alyssa LeBoeuf, DDS of Mint Dental Care in Centerton, knew what she wanted to do from a young age. “We had to write a paper over what we wanted to be when we grew up and I was going through braces at that point . I had been missing a tooth congenitally. And just the whole process of going through all that treatment, fixing my smile, just kind of made me want to do that for other people as well and just help them out. Help them feel comfortable in the dental office. So that’s really what set me out was just to help people and change their smile and make them feel comfortable.”

A native of northwest Arkansas, Dr. LeBoeuf moved away as a child only to have her love of her family and The Natural State bring her back. “We moved to Pittsburg, Kansas just about two hours north of here. Grew up there but spent a lot of time coming back here. My whole family lives here, aunts, uncles, cousins, everyone. So after dental school that’s what was a big driving factor for me and my husband to get back down here. We missed all the outdoor activities, hiking, camping, fishing, all that sort of stuff.”

Dr. LeBoeuf was excited to join the team at Mint Dental Care as it brought her back to northwest Arkansas.” So being closer to family and more outdoor activities is really the driving force to get us back down into this area. We love to go hiking. We got a little border collie puppy over the quarantine essentially so we have been having a blast with him going hiking me and my husband love to go fishing camping I’m excited to take him to Roaring River to go trout fishing this spring so that should be fun.”

De. LeBoeuf is currently accepting patients at Mint Dental Care in Centerton. For more information call 479-231-1025