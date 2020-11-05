Who To Know: Anne Cope, DPT of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy talks about physical therapy

“I have been practicing physical therapy now for about 6 years now.” Anne Cope, DPT is a physical therapist with ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. “I went to school at Maryville University up in St. Louis. After graduating I then started practicing in Austin Texas where I went on to get my residency in orthopedics.

“I also do a little bit more helping out women with breast cancer. And so post operatively there can be a lot of limitations that women experience after having breast cancer and some of the surgeries related to it, some of it’s shoulder limitations. And that’s something that I am very passionate about and work quite a bit with for those people who need it.”

“I do dry needling. I do a lot of enhanced immunotherapy techniques for people. I really like the people. I have a really good team that I work with here. The patients are awesome. “

“No one feels good when they come to see me, usually people are hurting, but it’s still an exceptional experience being able to work with people and get to know them. I build relationships with lot of my patients. When they’re coming in to see me it’s not just about the pain. It’s about the bike they can no longer ride or it’s about the walk they can no longer go on, or it’s about how they can’t bend over to tie their shoes. So you learn a lot about you patient, just what they like to do, what they are wanting to get back into. So I really like that component. But I also just really like physical therapy.”