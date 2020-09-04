Who To Know: Anne Cope of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

“In high school I needed to acquire so many volunteer hours within my school and so there just happened to be a physical therapy clinic right across the street from the high school, so convenience more than anything.” Anne Cope is a Doctor of Physical Therapy at ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. We asked her how she began her mission of helping others. “I started volunteering at this physical therapy clinic that I would go to about three days a week. After volunteering there for two to three years, I go to see the relationships that physical therapists build with their patients. I got to see what physical therapy actually is and it was just a really cool opportunity I had.”

Research shows that 8 in 10 people are going to have low back pain in their life time. Cope says many people have the wrong ideas about physical therapy. “A lot of people think ‘well physical therapy’s for surgery or physical therapy is for if I sprain my ankle’, but really it’s for that low back pain that came on over the weekend or whatever it may be. Low back pain is so common that people seem to think ‘oh well my back hurts, but my buddy’s back hurts and my mom’s back always hurt’ they don’t really think, ‘ maybe I should get this checked out, Maybe I should get something done about it before it becomes something big or before it flairs up into a bigger issue.’ But that’s totally something physical therapy treats and that we see quite a bit of and if we could get someone to come in a little earlier maybe they’d be feeling better sooner. It wouldn’t turn into that life long back pain that maybe they end up having.”

About APEXNETWORK

Conveniently located on E. Centerton Boulevard west of the White Oak Station gas station in Centerton Arkansas. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy is the leading choice for individualized physical therapy in a relaxing and comfortable environment. The clinic is known for remarkable results and a cozy feeling. The positive and encouraging team at ApexNetwork provides therapy that works with every individual patient to ensure relief from the aches and pains that keep you from enjoying your life. Call 479-464-3548 today to book an appointment!