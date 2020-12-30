Who To Know: Bourbon the Therapy Dog at Mint Dental

CENERTON, AR – Bourbon is a certified therapy dog who has spent five weeks in training to help those who are feeling stressed at the idea of going to the dentist. His owner Trent McCord, DDS is also the owner of Mint Dental in Centerton.

“He’s more that just a pet who hangs out at our office. He’s trained to help calm people down. “

Dr. McCord says he got the idea of incorporating a therpy dog into the practice at Mint Dental when he was traveling. He was at the airport. ” We flew in and there’s some people walking dogs around in therapy dog vests and I started talking to them. ‘What’s going on?’ because I like dogs. They said ‘We have therapy dogs and we go to the airports just because airports are one of the most stressful places people can be and the dogs just help calm people down and make them less stressful’ and I’m like, most people would rather fly than go to the dental office. I need to get a therapy dog too. so that was kind of the idea for having Bourbon do it and it’s been a real big hit. He just sits here, leans on people, let’s people pet him and just helps calm people down.”

If you would like to meet Bourbon in person stop by Mint Dental or book an appoint by calling 479-231-1025