Who To Know: Karla Byers of Galvan’s Digital Systems

ROGERS, AR – “Actually I didn’t want to get into this kind of business because initially I didn’t want nothing to do with sales.” Karla Byers was working at a bank when her father convinced her to go into business with him at Galvan’s Digital Systems. ” He was already selling the same product. He was selling Dish for someone else. And he talked to me and said, ‘you want to go in business together? We need someone that will do paperwork but it will require a lot of office work.’ He said it will be pretty easy. it’s going to be hardly any time, you can continue your school and it will be less stress for you than it is now.”

“The distributor that we were going through said well you need to have a store front. And we didn’t have a store front. We didn’t even have a place, we were thinking about it. So my father said ‘well northwest Arkansas looks like it is growing. I think it’s going to grow more. ‘ And he was right. ” The current store is located on Walnut Street in Rogers.

“We came one day and looked at one location and rented that same day. We found a place to live that same day . And the next day, we moved. After that we started growing. It was my father, my mother and me… I was selling and they were installing.” Karla Byers – Galvan’s Digital Systems

