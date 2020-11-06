Who To Know – Trent McCord DDS

(CENTERTON, AR ) “One of the things that became apparent to me early on… is people really don’t like the dentist. ” Trent McCord, DDS of Mint Dental Care says it took him awhile to figure out, but he has made it his mission to change that.

“I really like people. So I kind of found myself (asking) I went to school? I did all this? And now I’m out here and I’m public enemy number one? All day long hearing ‘No offense doc, but I hate the dentist.’ I was like that’s kind of rude Sandy I don’t just say ‘Hey no offense Sandy, I hate you.’ So I realize that I’m in this career and I really want to help people and I really like people but people don’t like what I do and they have bad experiences with it.”

Mint Dental Care is located at 1230 E Centerton Blvd in Centerton, AR

“So for me it kind of led to what can I do to make dentistry, maybe it will never be fun for people but at least make it more comfortable and five people a better experience. And so what I realized for me was when I enjoyed dentistry the most was maybe when I am using my skills to help people. And a lot of times it’s help people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to that care. And so it’s led to a lot of the community involvement we get to do at the office. We all have a good time , we help people out and it’s just a team building thing helping out our community. And I think the community appreciates it, and we get to know people around us and just be a part of the community. That’s what we want to do.”