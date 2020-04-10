Woods has familiar comfort in Briles’ offense

The Texas connection runs deep between Kendal Briles and Mike Woods.

Woods’ high school coach at Magnolia, Sterling Doty, played with Briles and under then head coach Art Briles at Stephenville High School. The two won back-to-back State Championships in 1998 and 1999.

It makes sense why Woods says his high school offense and Briles’ are similar.

“It was kind of like I had to go back to some of the high school setup as far as the offense. It’s real simple for us all. It really makes the game less thinking for all of us. It allows us to play a lot faster,” says Woods.

His familiarity to the new offense makes him feel pretty comfortable with it, but he still can’t wait to get on the practice field with his teammates.

“Obviously getting out on the practice field would do us a lot of help. We need that. But as far as knowing what we need to do, I believe that we’re pretty good in that phase,” he adds.

The one thing that hasn’t changed for Woods and the rest of the wide receivers, their position coach Justin Stepp.

“As far as having to get acclimated to the new coaching staff, that part made it a lot easier for us,” says Woods, “So I thought that was a great thing for all of us to be able to keep the same coach.”

Right now these guys can interact with coach Stepp for four hours a week, and doing whatever they can to be a step ahead of everyone else.

“Whenever we’re allowed to come back, just come back and be able to click. Just jump into things and not have to repeat stuff that we already went over and stuff that we’re going over right now.”

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS