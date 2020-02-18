American Heart Association Certified Training at Washington Regional

Fayetteville, AR – ” Washington Regional is the only American Heart Association Training Center in Washington County.” Samantha Brow is the Program Development Specialist for Washington Regional Medical Center and she says that there are a variety of classes that can be taken. “Everything from first aid to basic life support to the more advanced classes for medical professionals. And anyone in the community can take them. ”

“One of the classes we offer at Washington Regional is heart saver. We cover CPR and AED use for adults, children, and infants, and first aid skills like the epi-pen, stopping bleeding and safe removal of gloves.”

” For all of our classes, we offer two different options with certified instructors. One option is the traditional classroom setting and the other option is to do the blended learning where you do online modules and then you come in and you check off on the skills. “

For more information on attending a class click here.