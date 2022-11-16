“Flu season’s typically between October and March or April each year, typically the peak of that is around December to February.”, says Dr. Tyler Brockman, a physician at Washington Regional Fayetteville Family Clinic. “The patient population that is at highest risk is typically the elderly, young children, and pregnant patients. The flu shot can cause some patients to get fever, body aches, fatigue, but this is just your immune system getting revved up, and that’s a typical symptom for pretty much all vaccines. You cannot get the flu from the flu shot, because it’s an inactivated form of the virus. Even if you’re young and healthy, we still recommend you get the flu shot, not only to protect yourself, but to protect the more vulnerable population. Once you get the flu shot, it takes about two weeks to fully become immunized, because it takes about two weeks for your body to make the appropriate antibodies. You can get other vaccines along with the flu shot. You can get the Covid booster and the flu shot on the same day, many times we give one in each arm. Flu shots are now available, please visit wregional.com/clinics to find a provider and schedule an appointment.”