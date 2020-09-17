“It’s Balance Awareness Week. ” Elissa Berry, AuD is a vestibular audiologist with Washington Regional’s Balance Disorders Clinic. A vestibular audiologist focuses on diagnostic testing of the balance system in the inner ear. The vestibular system is comprised of sensory organs in your inner ear that relay information to the brain regarding head and body orientation. “

Approximately 40% of the population in the United States will experience dizziness or imbalance at some point in their lives and dizziness is the number one complaint of individuals 70 and older. Elissa Berry, AuD

Dr. Berry says balance disorders can be divided into two main categories:

” The first includes symptoms of dizziness, vertigo, or motion intolerance. Symptoms may be caused with quick head or body movements, lying down, rolling over and getting up out of bed, walking or riding in the car. These symptoms can be acute attacks lasting for seconds at a time or may last for several hours. The second category is just a persistent sense of imbalance or unsteadiness. And while there is a lot of different things that cause dizziness and imbalance, 85% of cases originate from disturbances in the inner ear. “

” Any individual experiencing symptoms of dizziness, vertigo, blurred vision with head movement, lightheadedness, imbalance or sudden falls would benefit from an evaluation at the Balance Disorders Clinic. If you think you have a problem with dizziness or balance contact your primary care (physician) and ask for a referral to the Balance Disorders Clinic. Additionally you can go to our website… take the quiz … to see if you would benefit from an evaluation at the clinic.”