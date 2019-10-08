Cancer Support Home needs your support

Washington Regional’s Cancer Support Home looks to expand space and services with a new building close to the hospital. But first, the non-profit needs your help.

“The mission of Washington Regional Cancer Support Home is to offer hope and comfort to those learning to live with cancer. ” Jason Kelly is the manager of the Washington Regional Cancer Support Home and he says the non-profit is looking to expand both its space and its services.

“We predominately serve the under-insured, uninsured, and minority populations and those with language barriers. All of our services are available at no cost, not only to Washington Regional patients but to all patients coming to northwest Arkansas for treatment.”

“We have overnight lodging here at the home we have four rooms that are available for patients who live a little too far to maybe journey back and forth each day for treatment. We also have a wig and post-mastectomy boutique here. We also have several support services from counseling to financial.”

Jaclyn Keeter is the Director of Development and Outreach Services for the Washington Regional Cancer Support Home, she says the new facility is going to be a big step in helping support those who struggle with cancer. “So the current facility is beautiful, but we are so thankful to have the opportunity to build a new Cancer Support Home that will better meet the needs of our clients.”

Kelly says the new home will be more convenient for those undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in the area. ” The current Cancer Support Home is a little off the grid. We’ll be a little more on the grid in the new Cancer Support Home closer to Washington Regional and other areas that offer treatment here in northwest Arkansas.”

Kelly says he is excited at the expansion. The current home has four overnight rooms only one of which is wheelchair accessible. The new home will have ten, and all the rooms will be handicapped accessible. More space for education and counseling as well as an expanded boutique are all planed in the new building which will be located on East Longview Drive.

Kelly says that donors are a valuable part of the work that is done by the home as well as making the new home a reality, “So the reason we are building a new home is to further remove barriers for people who need lifesaving treatment and care and we can’t do it without partners.”

Keeter agrees “Every gift is important…There is no gift that is too small.”

For more information or to donate please call 479-463-4483 or go to Cancer Support Home’s website by clicking here.