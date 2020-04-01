Comprehensive Stroke Care at Washington Regional

“So Washington Regional is the only comprehensive stroke center in northwest Arkansas.” Kasha Pinkerton, MSN, RN, is the Director of Neuro Services at Washington Regional Medical Center. “We are only one of two in the state. And this means that we are able to provide high quality stroke focused care within the region.”

“Washington Regional has the highest level of neuroimaging available for the diagnosis and treatment of acute stroke.” Rebecca Cowie, RN, APRN, ACNS-BC, is the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer with Washington Regional. ” We also have 24/7 in person care so when you arrive at the Emergency Department at Washington Regional you are not going to be treated via telemedicine. You are actually going to be met in the Emergency Department by one of our stroke providers, whether that’s one of our neurologists, or one of our fellowship trained advanced practice providers. And do really, having those providers here on sight allows for very timely treatment and they can really activate our stroke team so that you can receive clot busting therapy/ medication, if you need that.”

Cowie says that Washington Regional has the newest technology for clot removal. ” Thrombectomy is kind of our newest therapy for stroke. Our neurointervetional Radiologists can go in thru a small puncture in the groin and take a catheter up into those vessels and pull that clot out.”

Pinkerton tells us that the Comprehensive Stroke Center status requires hospitals to maintain certain things. “Part of a Comprehensive Stroke Center is to have a dedicated Neuro ICU, and so we do provide that here at Washington Regional. And we have nurses who are highly trained to focus on stroke intervention and outcomes to allow the patient to have the most optimal outcome possible.”

Cowie would like to remind people that ” It’s important to call 911 if you are having signs and symptoms of a stroke.”