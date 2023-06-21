When it comes to male birth control there tends to be a stigma and misinformation about vasectomies. If you’re considering taking this step in contraception, there are a few things that you should know. “First, you should understand that a vasectomy is a permanent form of contraception. You may have heard that you can have a vasectomy reversed later, but reversal and in vitro fertilization options are not guaranteed ways to conceive after a vasectomy. However, the procedure itself or proceed side effects should not preclude or stop someone from having a vasectomy.”, says Dr. C. Mark Jackson with Ozark Urology Clinic.

Vasectomy is a common procedure, performed on a regular basis in a doctor’s office using local anesthesia. “Before coming into the office for a vasectomy, most people will take a free medication to help with any nerves you may have that day. After numbing the area, the minimally invasive procedure takes about 20 minutes to complete.” The vast majority of men who receive a vasectomy are back to their daily activities within a week’s time. “After vasectomy, there is no increased risk of testicular cancer, heart disease or high blood pressure and men do not see a decrease in testosterone production after the procedure.”

To make sure the vasectomy of successful, we’ll ask you to come back and provide a semen sample 12 weeks later. If that one semen sample is negative, then that couple can stop using contraception. If you’re thinking about coming for a vasectomy or have questions visit Ozark Urology Clinic for a consultation, to see if this form of contraception is right for you.