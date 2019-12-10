Coping with Seasonal Depression and Anxiety

The holidays can be difficult for those that already have a diagnosis of depression and anxiety.” Katie Clark LPC is a consultant with Washington Regional Behavioral Health. She says “Emotions are higher during the season and so folks are sometimes feeling lonely as well during the holiday season which can be difficult to deal with. “

” So there are a lot of times, folks that experience more severe depression or their anxiety is heightened. There’s a lot of responsibility put on people during the season. A lot of financial difficulties as well that are highlighted for people. It can be more difficult.”

” Now if you notice that you’re having some symptoms that are pretty severe; you’re having difficulty in your everyday life functioning, so that might mean taking care of your family, going to work or, if you’re having suicidal thoughts as well, that’s a sign that you need to get some help probably from a professional. “

” If you find yourself in the middle of a family gathering that’s really stressful and you feel like you’re at your wit’s end and you’re just about ready to lose it a good thing to do is step away from the situation for a minute. Walk away. Take some deep breaths. Walk outside. Get some fresh air. And talk to someone.”

“I think a big takeaway is slowing down realizing what the season is about and then talking to someone. We can get a lot off our mind if we just tell someone how we’re feeling. A lot of times we tend to bottle things up because that goes in with all the stress and anxiety and we keep it stuffed down inside and kind of wait until the holidays are over and that’s not always the best thing to do.”