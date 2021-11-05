Diabetes education at Washington Regional

“You know, about ten percent of the U.S. population is affected by diabetes. But that percent is not spread evenly over the ages.” Donita Clark works at Washington Regional as a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. “For example, those aged sixty-five and older are affected at about twenty seven percent. And unfortunately, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. The Diabetes Education Program of Washington Regional is recognized and accredited by the American Diabetes Association.”

“It consists of an initial ten-hour education program for those who are newly diagnosed or for those who have never had the Diabetes Education Program in the past. The program providers are also certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. They’re registered nurses and registered dieticians. We focus on the seven self-care behaviors. They are healthy eating, taking medication, monitoring, being active, problem solving, healthy coping, and reducing risks of chronic complications. So, whether it’s type one, or type two, or gestational diabetes, all it takes is a referral from one’s doctor and we can get them enrolled in the program. We’re located in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza that’s just behind the campus of Washington Regional Hospital. You can give us a call at 479-404-1160. Or visit us on the web at wregional.com/diabeteseducation.”