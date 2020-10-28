Don’t forget your flu shot!

“Flu Season runs each year from October until May.” Matthew Totten, MD is a physician at the East Springdale Family Clinic. He says that “The peak months of the flu season are December, January and February.”

“It’s very important that you do get vaccinated early but not too early. The flu vaccine once you get it takes approximately two weeks to start building up anti-bodies. Generally we want you to get vaccinated in September through October, but if you delay still make sure you get flu vaccine. As long as the flu virus is circulating it still can be beneficial.”

“It’s always important to get the flu vaccines. It reduces the likelihood of you getting the flu and reduces the severity of the flu if you do get it. Getting a flu shot helps protect more vulnerable people around you like babies, young children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions. The CDC estimates that the flu vaccine last year prevented over 7 million illnesses. “

On average getting the flu vaccine reduces your chance of having to go to the doctor with the flu by 40% to 60%. It reduces your risk of being in the hospital by 40% and your risk of having to be in the ICU if you are in the hospital by 82%. Matthew Totten, MD

“You may not feel well after you get your flu vaccine. Your arm may hurt, may be sore and may get a little red. You may also get a headache. You may get a low grade fever. You may get some muscle aches. But this isn’t the flu. You’re not contagious. “

“It’s especially important to get the flu vaccine due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can be the same. Hospitals already expect to see more patients with COVID-19 this fall and winter, so just getting the flu vaccine can help preserve medical resources that are needed for the COVID-19 pandemic.”