If you’re concerned about going to the hospital right now, you’re not alone. But delaying care can have negative consequences on your health. Early treatment leads to better outcomes, especially for those who are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. At Washington Regional, safe compassionate care is our top priority and we’ve added extra measures in our hospitals, our emergency department and clinics, in order to provide you protection and peace of mind.

Measures include COVID 19 screening before entering any Washington Regional facility. All patients, visitors and staff will be asked a series of questions to determine if they have COVID 19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. People who have symptoms or may have been exposed will be immediately isolated to protect others. We’re also requiring face masks for patients, visitors and staff. If you don’t already have a mask, we’ll provide one. Our waiting rooms have been arranged for social distancing. And our goal is to minimize your waiting time in these public spaces. We’ve also modified our visitor policy to limit the number of people within our facilities.

In our Emergency Department we have seperate waiting and treatment rooms for patients with respiratory symptoms. We’re following enhanced cleaning and infection control practices in our clinics and hospitals, including the use of UV light robot technology.

In many cases you can even get care without leaving your home. Ask your providers office about tele-health visits via video or phone.

Your health is essential, don’t wait to get care. Now and always, Washington Regional is here for you.