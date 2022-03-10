“So, kidneys are paired organs, uh and their main function is to clean the blood or purify the blood and remove all the toxins that the body generates, uh but that’s not the only function the kidneys perform.”, says Dr. Umbar Ghaffar, a Nephrologist (kidney specialist) for Washington Regional. “They also help with uh maintenance of salt and water balance, maintenance of bone health, they also contribute to blood cell production, so they’re very important organs in the body. So Chronic Kidney Disease, or kidney disease, uh in layman terms, is defined as any abnormality in structure or function of the kidney that persists for uh, more than three months. Chronic Kidney Disease is actually fairly common, so about 1 in 7, or 15% of the U.S. population is estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Unfortunately, about 8 out of 9 people that have CKD don’t know that they actually have that diagnosis. It is commoner in older population, so people who are older um, more than 65 years of age. It is commoner in women than in men, and in the African American population as compared to the Caucasians. As Chronic Kidney Disease progresses, they may experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, um decreased appetite, uh difficulty sleeping, poor energy levels, fatigue, leg swelling, and things like that, so those are all the things to watch out for. So even in the absence of symptoms, uh it is fairly simple to diagnose CKD based on simple lab work. Uh, once CKD is detected, um your doctor will probably refer you to a Nephrologist or a kidney doctor, like me. It is probably a good idea to talk to your doctor about getting screened for chronic kidney disease.”