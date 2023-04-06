“Anyone who is sexually active in any capacity, however that looks, is potentially at risk”, says Dr. Alexis McCollum, OBGYN with Washington Regional’s HerHealth Clinic. Chlamydia and Gonorrhea are among the most common STIs detected, with Syphilis being on the rise in Arkansas.

ACOG recommends any sexually active female under the age of 26 to be tested yearly. “But really and truly, if it’s for peace of mind, anyone who wants to be tested can be tested regularly“, Dr. McCollum adds.

“Prevention is primarily going to be through barrier protection. This is going to be condoms, either male or female condoms and used every time. The consistent usage of barrier protection is what’s going to provide the highest level of protection against STIs.”