Faith in Action is taking donations of food for home bound seniors

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “Faith in Action is an outreach service of Washington Regional Medical Foundation, and we offer a variety of non – medical services to home bound senior adults across northwest Arkansas.” Jason Kelly is the Director of Outreach Services for the Washington Regional Foundation Faith in Action. They offer services like transportation, in-home visits, help with small projects at home, and a food pantry to home bound seniors year round.

“Every year we so something called The Senior Tree. In the past we had physical locations with trees with tags on them to where you could take a tag and be able to donate that item and put it into our pantry. This year it is all virtual like everything else. “ Jason Kelly, Director of Outreach Services

Non-perishable food and paper product items needed this year are:

heart healthy (low sodium) soup

low/no sodium canned vegetables

spaghetti sauce

canned or vacuum-packed meats, such as chicken or tuna

sugar-free jellies and preserves

creamy peanut butter

regular coffee

plain coffee creamer

individual servings of oatmeal and cream of wheat

dry cereal, such as Chex or Cheerios

rice, beans and pasta (small packages)

plain instant potatoes (small packages)

corn muffin and biscuit mixes (small packages)

crackers

paper products such as toilet paper, paper towels and facial tissue

Items can be dropped off at the Washington Regional Medical Foundation at 180 W. Appleby Road in Fayetteville by December 21.



If you have any questions, contact Linda Ericksen at 479.463.7862 or email lericksen@wregional.