The state of Arkansas ranks 3rd among the highest rate of snake bites in the US. “There are about 7000 snake bites each year in the US. Thankfully, of those, only about five or so will be fatal”, says Dr. Ryan Mantooth with Washington Regional’s Emergency Department. “Most snake bites actually happen in someone’s own yard or a place that they’re familiar with. But in general, most bites are provoked either from the person trying to touch the snake, pick up the snake, etc..”

Dr. Mantooth says there are ways to protect yourself from being bitten. “Wearing protective clothing. Especially if you know you’re going to be in an area with tall grass, thick brush, working around wood piles, or other matter where snake might hide. So, you can wear tall snake boots, leather gloves. Also, just looking before you reach into any particular places…”

Dr. Mantooth states that the majority of snake bites will be dry bites. “So even if it is a venomous snake, only about somewhere between 25 to 40% of those are actually envenomations. However, up front, you’re probably not going to know. And so it’s generally recommended to get to medical care where you can be observed. Some bloodwork can be checked and be watched. If you don’t need antivenom, great. But if you do that way you’re there and can be treated as quickly as possible.”

If you happen to receive a snake bite, the number one thing to do is stay calm. Also removing any jewelry or tight clothing surrounding the bite will help reduce further swelling. “Try to immobilize the affected extremity as best you’re able to keep from using it and keep it elevated, but just below the level of the heart. There’s a saying that the best snake kit is actually a set of car keys and a cell phone. There’s not a lot you can do in the field. Try to get it to medical help as quickly as possible, whether it’s calling an ambulance or if you have someone that can safely drive you.”