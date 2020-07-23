Group B Strep Awareness Month

“So Group B Strep is a bacteria that is part of the streptococcal bacteria and often it can cause infections during labor and delivery.” Britte Smith is an OB/GYN with HerHealth Clinic at Washington Regional. “This strep is found in the lower genital tract of women. Women can be carriers of this during pregnancy. Usually one out of every three to four pregnant women may be a carrier of the Group B Strep bacteria. “

” So it’s ok if you’re a carrier of the Group B Strep bacteria we just need to know so that during labor you can receive antibiotics to help protect the baby. Postpartum, the pediatricians will most likely want to watch the baby 24-48 hours to make sure that the baby has not gotten the Group B Strep bacteria.”

For more information contact HerHealth Clinic at Washington Regional.