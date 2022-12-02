Faith in Action is a volunteer-based organization providing homebound seniors with free non-medical services to help promote their independence, dignity and quality of life. This year the organization is giving the community a chance to get involved and make Christmas bright for local seniors. Learn how you can help by watching the video above and visit wregional.com/makingchristmasbright.
Help make Christmas bright with Faith In Action!
by: Washington Regional Medical Center
Posted:
Updated:
