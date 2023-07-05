“One of the classic kind of presentations of heat stroke that we’ve all seen on the news, unfortunately, is the tragic case of the child left in the car”, says Dr. Cam Mosley with the Washington Regional Emergency Department. “The windows are up. Even if the windows are down, it can still become very, very hot in a car, and this can lead to heat stroke. This is very, very serious and life threatening.”

According to the National Safety Council, 38 children die in hot cars every year. “The inside of your car can reach dangerously high temperatures in just a few minutes. For example, on an 80 degree day, the inside of your car will reach 99 degrees in just 10 minutes, 114 degrees in 30 minutes, and the temperature will climb to 123 degrees in an hour.” Kids are more at risk because they have a higher body surface area to mass ratio than adults.

Dr. Mosley has some tips useful to help parents avoid these types of incidents. “Put something you need like your cell phone or purse, nametag or even one of your shoes in the back seat. Keep a stuffed animal in the front passenger seat to remind you a child is in the back seat. Ask your child care provider to call you if your child doesn’t arrive by their regular time.”

Dr. Mosley also states some of these tragic deaths have occurred when children were playing in a car. “To help prevent children becoming trapped in a hot car, place your car keys out of reach of kids and teach your kids to honk the horn for help if they get trapped in a vehicle.”