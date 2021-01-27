How to tell if it’s a migraine

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “A migraine is a headache that interferes with your activities,” Michael Morse, MD, is a neurologist with Washington Regional JB Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute. He says in order for the headache to be a migraines the headache must also have one of three conditions “You have to have one other thing to have it be a migraine, light bother you, noise bother you, or nausea.”

“A lot of people don’t realize they have migraines so they call them sick headaches, or sinus headaches, or tension headaches, or my regular headache.” Michael Morse, MD

Dr. Morse isn’t just a migraine doctor is he also a migraine patient. ” So I get migraines and usually the first thing I have is light bothering me. SO I notice when I look at my computer screen it seems too bright. It hurts my eyes. Then I feel a bit nauseated and I don’t feel like I am functioning at 100%.”

Dr. Morse says there is some good news, “Migraines tend to go away as you get older. So they kind of peak in the 20s,30s, 40s and then start getting less in the 50s and 60s. Children can have migraines. People in their 70s can have migraines but by and large it’s more when you are in your productive years of life.”

Even if you have migraines, there are things you can do to help your doctor plan the best care for you. “What would be very helpful would be for you to keep a headache calendar of how often you have headaches, how severe they are, how long they last, what kind of medication do you take. Also a regular lifestyle with regular diet and sleep and exercise can be helpful. There’s a number of books out there on Migraine headaches that you might find beneficial. There are some supplements that people can take that can be helpful including Riboflavin, Magnesium, or CoQ10, which are all over the counter medications that are inexpensive and can be helpful. I would start off by taking things like Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Tylenol at home if that doesn’t work I would see your family doctor. If you fail a couple of different medications or if you have significant side effects you should seek medical attention by a neurologist. ”

