“Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections are something common that we treat here in our clinic”, says Tasha Carter, a Nurse Practitioner at Washington Regional Ozark Urology. “A recurrent urinary tract infection occurs when there have been more than two urinary tract infections in six months or three in one year. Some common symptoms of urinary tract infections include burning with urination, pain in the bladder, fever, blood in the urine, and even lower urinary tract symptoms such as hesitancy, frequency, or urgency.”

Tasha Carter also states, “Some of the risk factors of recurrent urinary tract infection include vaginal estrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women, patients that have urinary incontinence or urinary retention, sometimes even hygiene measures or sexual intercourse can cause recurrent urinary tract infections. Some measures to prevent urinary tract infections include lifestyle changes, such as drinking more water, avoiding tub baths, avoiding after intercourse, better hygiene measures.”

There are some over-the-counter supplements such as D-mannose and Cranberry, that can help with the prevention of urinary tract infections. “There are also prescription medications such as methenamine, vaginal estrogen cream, and antibiotics, sometimes post-coital, which means after intercourse if intercourse is a trigger or even daily antibiotic if necessary.”

