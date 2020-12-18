Knowing when to seek help for Depression.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR – “Depression is a common issue particularly in the holiday season.” Stacey Burnett MD, is a family physician at the Eureka Springs Family Clinic in Eureka Springs, AR. She says that the COVID-19 pandemic is an increasing strain on people’s emotional well being.

“Social isolation is one of the most common issues increasing depression during this time of year. Particularly this year is going to be difficult because COVID has decreased our ability to connect with people in an up close and personal way. Unfortunately when people feel disconnected from others socially they tend to withdrawal and that withdrawal can make things worse. It can increase those feelings of loneliness and social isolations.”

I think it’s important to distinguish between sadness and depression. Depression is truly a disorder that may or may not need medical treatment through counseling or medications. But in general, sadness is a part of our life and it’s okay to feel sad that you’ve lost a loved one or that you’re not able to see a loved one this year. Stacey Burnett MD, Eureka Springs Family Clinic

Talk to your doctor if you are feeling sad for long periods of time. They can refer you to a mental health specialist. If your feelings of sadness during the holidays are accompanied by a suicidal thought do one of the following immediately :

Call 911

Got to the hospital emergency room

Contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

To make an appointment at the Eureka Springs Family Clinic call 479.253.9746