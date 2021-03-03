Learn more about Multiple Sclerosis for March

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. “Multiple Sclerosis is what’s called a demyelinating disease of the central nervous system, the brain, and spinal cord.” Michael Morse, MD is with the JB Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute.

“If you think of part of the nervous system like a wire. Where the wire part is what we call the axon, which is part of the nerve cell. So the myelin is the insulation on the cord. So if you strip the insulation off, it doesn’t work as well. “ Michael Morse, MD

This is a disease primarily of young people, 20s, 30s, and 40s. Common symptoms are:

•Loss of Vision

•Face Pain

•Electric SHocks Up and Down Spine

•Numbness, Tingling and Weakness

•Loss of Bladder Control

•Difficulty Walking

“MS is diagnosed from the history, the physical examination, and MRI. Fortunately, we have great medications for this. Prior to the 1990s, there were no medications and the course was predictable that you would end up in a wheelchair in ten to twenty years. Now we have at least twenty new medications out there to help MS and it’s rare if treated early that you would end up in a wheelchair or disabled.”

For more information or an appointment call 479-404-1250 or visit the JB Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute’s website