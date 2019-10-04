Local doctor receives highest academic honor a university bestows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those named to an ‘endowed chair’ are among the most highly regarded scientists, physicians and professors in their fields, according to a news release.

The release states, The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Washington Regional Medical Center celebrated the of Dr. Randy Shinn as the inaugural recipient of the Pat Walker Distinguished Chair in Senior Health at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale.

An endowed chair is among the highest academic honors a university bestows on a faculty member, according to the release.

A distinguished chair is established with gifts of at least $1.5 million, which are invested and the interest proceeds used to support the educational, research and clinical activities of the chair holder.

“I am incredibly humbled by this honor,” Shinn said. “This endowed chair will allow our geriatric teams to continue to pursue innovative ideas, programs and projects to move the needle on senior health. I want to express my gratitude to the Walker Charitable Foundation for their continuing efforts to advance care for seniors in Arkansas.”

Shinn graduated from the UAMS College of Medicine in 1995 and has practiced for 24 years, the release states. He completed his internal medicine residency training at the University of Utah in 1998 and a geriatric fellowship at UAMS in 1999. He is board certified in internal medicine-geriatrics.

Shinn is medical director of the Washington Regional Senior Clinic at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. He has been a medical director for health centers and has served on numerous advisory committees. He also serves as the attending physician for the geriatric rotation for medical students, residents, and advanced practices nursing and physician assistance students.

“These endowed positions are made possible by the generosity of donors who share a vision and a passion for making a difference in our world, for helping others and for relentlessly pursuing excellence,” said Dr. Jeanne Wei, chair of the Reynolds Department of Geriatrics in the UAMS College of Medicine and executive director of the Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging.

Wei added, “Today, the Walker Charitable Foundation continues to build a tradition of health and hope, thanks to the legacy built by Pat and Willard Walker through their selfless generosity and their vision to serve and help others.”

In 2017, the Walker Charitable Foundation created the Pat Walker Distinguished Chair in Senior Health with a gift of $1.5 million.

The distinguished chair is named for the late Pat Walker of Springdale, who, along with her late husband Willard J. Walker, carried on a tradition of philanthropy and focused on improving the quality of life, health and education throughout Arkansas, according to the release.

“UAMS is proud to celebrate Dr. Randy Shinn as the Pat Walker Distinguished Chair in Senior Health,” said UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson. “Dr. Shinn serves a vital role as a physician leader in Northwest Arkansas and his unyielding commitment to providing world-class care for our seniors is an inspiration to all.”

“This distinguished chair is a well-earned honor for Dr. Shinn, who for over two decades has led the charge in providing seniors in our region with the best, most comprehensive primary care possible,” said Larry Shackelford, CPA, FAMCPE, president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System. “We are proud that he is an integral part of the Washington Regional team of providers.”