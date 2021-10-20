Navigating Breast Cancer

“The mission of the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home is to provide hope and comfort for those on a cancer journey.” Jason Kelly is the director of outreach services for Washington Regional Medical Foundation, Cancer Support Home. “We offer that through overnight lodging, boutique, services, support services and you don’t have to be a patient of Washington Regional to receive our services.”

“So our Breast Health Navigation program, our full-time nurse Navigator, we referred to her as a trusted and knowledgeable friend. She will accompany patients to appointments. She will also go with them through some screenings and diagnostics and be there even with their families whenever surgeries or things like that take place. She has a lot of information and a wealth of things to be able to offer to these women and men who find themselves in a difficult situation. And so she goes with them from beginning up, into survivorship and even beyond. It’s really a relational-based program. “

“So our boutique, which we’re in right now. We supply wigs and head coverings and hats. We have mastectomy supplies and robes, post-surgical items. We are open nine to four. We are walking or you can call and make an appointment as well.”

“To get in touch with us at the Cancer Support Home for more information, you can call us at 479-404-2162 or email us at cancersupporthome@wregional.com or follow us on Facebook, Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home.”