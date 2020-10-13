October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fayetteville, AR – Teresa Cortes is the Bilingual Patient Navigator at the Washington Regional Cancer Support Home. She says that breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the U.S. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Men make up one percent of the breast cancer diagnosis in the United States as well.”

” We highly encourage people to do a monthly breast exam do knowing what is normal for you and what your breasts normally look like will help in case if you have any changes in your breast then we encourage people to see their doctor.”

“So some of the services that the Cancer Support Home offers are lodging, navigation, a wig and prosthetics bouquet, and Cancer help fund. Those are emergency financial assistance funds that can help cancer patients while they are in treatment. And the other program that we offer is No-Excuses which is the breast screening diagnostic services that we provide assistance for any patients that need funding whether their underinsured or uninsured. “

“…we have wigs that we provide for anyone going thru cancer treatment. They can come in and they can pick out a wig. They can try them on and all of those services are free of charge.”

For more information contact the Cancer Support Home at 479-404-2162