Pelvic Therapy is for everyone

SPRINGDALE, AR – “So, pelvic therapy is a specialty area of physical therapy.” Jacquelynn Saravane, PT, DPT is a pelvic physical therapist at Washington Regional Outpatient Therapy Services. “We treat muscles joints nurse just like Physical Therapy. Most people are familiar with those muscles joints just happen to be located in or around the pelvis. So we treat basically everyone with a Pelvis, men, women children basically all age ranges. “

Dr. Saravane sees patients for some common problems at the Washington Regional Outpatient Therapy Services clinic in Springdale. “So we often treat pelvic urinary urgency just basically feel like you had to go all the time, and having to go all the sudden really badly, or just having a little leakage, whether it’s a few drops or a lot. We also treat constipation or difficulty with having bowel movements. So basically if we’re not emptying well or regularly, then we get this increase in pressure in our abdomen and increasing pressure on to make can affect more than just the bowel. Also affects our bladder, you have more leakage or urgency just from that pressure. You can have pain in your abdomen. Also pain in your lower back, a decent number of people with lower back pain also have constipation.”

“When we were talking about constipation. A piece of that puzzle is straining and straining frequently to have bowel movements. So when we’re straining, we’re putting pressure down and that pressure can lead to further things like hemorrhoids, anal, fissures, or tearing, which is not fun, and then pelvic organ prolapse. Especially if that continues a lot over time. So we want to kind of get in and address things early, so we can prevent worsening symptoms later. Water, fiber, exercise, all those things are great because they work, and that’s true. But in addition to that posture, so how we sit on the toilet matters. If you sit, you have your feet, elevated up on a stool or a box or anything that gets your knees higher than your hips. That helps open things up. Take a nice deep belly breath and relaxing the muscles, helps open things up and helps make it easier. And in addition to that and getting your bowels on a routine. So getting a schedule, they’re creatures of habit. They like to have things coming at the right time.”

