Preventing Concussion During Football Season

“A concussion is a brain injury that can be sustained by a direct blow or impact to the head or a violent shaking of the head, neck, and torso. ” Brent Peterson D.O. with Washington Regional’s Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute knows all to well the damage a concussion can cause. And while some concussions can be prevented, not all can.

“We’re not going to be able to prevent all concussions, quite obviously. There are athletic events where there’s lots of contact. Helmets need to be snug, not tight and certainly not loose, chin straps need to be tight and mouth guards need to be worn in football and other contact sports. Outside of athletic events, bicycling, ah, snow skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, roller blading, roller skating, motorcycles, helmets can, ah, can help prevent concussion or reduce the severity of concussions. Now a lot of concussions happen at home, tripping, falling. So, adequate lighting so we don’t trip on objects. Toddlers who are learning to walk or babies that are crawling, blocking off stairwells with a gate or a door can be helpful and seatbelts, very important to prevent concussions. “

So what do you need to look for if you think you or someone else may have a concussion? ” There are many signs headaches, which can occur immediately or be delayed, difficulty focusing, confusion, speech difficulty, light sensitivity, nausea, vomiting, coordination or balance problems, dizziness, irritability, sleeplessness or sleepiness. The main treatment is rest if we injure a knee, it needs rest or brain, or injured brain needs rest, as well. Not just rest from physical activity but from mental activity, as well. There’s a loss of consciousness associated with it, which can prove a concussion if it’s 30 seconds or more they should probably be evaluated in the emergency department.”