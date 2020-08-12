Protecting Your Health

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “Since the beginning of the crisis, health systems and society in general have been intensely focused on a single foe, the COVID 19 Virus. And yet we know that people suffer from many different health conditions.” Mark Thomas, M.D. is the Medical Director of Clinics at Washington Regional Medical Systems. He says now is not the time to avoid going to the doctor.

” When we look at the crisis in New York in March and April, it was estimated that 35% of the excess mortality that they saw was not related to the COVID infection at all, but to serious complications from other illnesses. People were avoiding care when they needed care and this caused almost as much suffering as the virus itself. I think people have to take their health seriously and they have to have symptoms addressed when they arise. “

“I understand that people are concerned. We’ve been telling people to socially distance, to stay in their homes, and I completely agree with that. Wearing a mask, good hand-washing, social distancing, it’s essential to prevent the spread of the virus and to prevent illness from the virus. But one of the places that you can’t avoid is the health system. You have to think of the health system as being as safe as your own home.”

“We’ve been working extra hard at Washington Regional to make sure that clinics are safe that we have safeguards in place. We do surface cleaning many times a day. All people coming are wearing masks. You can feel confident going to your provider that you’re safe and you’re taken care of your healthcare needs now.”

Please visit wregional.com/clinics to make an appointment or find a healthcare provider today.