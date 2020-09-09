“September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.” Robert Grand, MD is a urologist with Washington Regional Ozark Urology. “The prostate is a male reproductive gland. It is located in the pelvis and sits just below the bladder. It surrounds the urethra. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in all of men. About 1 in 9 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.”

“Most cases of prostate cancer are completely asymptomatic, so it’s very important to get screened.” Robert Grand, MD

“Some symptoms you may have if you do have early prostate cancer are blood in the urine, difficulty in urinating, and urinating too frequently.”

“You can go get checked for prostate cancer by your primary care doctor or by a urologist. The American Urological Association recommends screening in men between the ages of 55 and 70. If you have a family history of prostate cancer, you should consider screening earlier. Screening involves getting a simple blood test called a PSA. This stands for ‘prostate specific antigen.’ If your PSA levels are high, it may indicate that you have prostate cancer. There’s other tests too, including a digital prostate exam.”

“If it’s caught early on, there are many treatments available for it. Common treatments for clinically localized prostate cancer are radiation and surgery. If the prostate cancer is advanced there is also other treatments available. There are medications you can take as well as chemotherapy that are options here. “

“If you have questions about prostate cancer, you should contact your primary care physician or your urologist. To schedule an appointment with Ozark Urology please call 479-404-1100. We do accept self referrals.”