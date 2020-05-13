Fayetteville, AR – “Washington Regional is the area’s only comprehensive stroke center, that means we’re ready to treat the most complex stroke cases with 24/7, 365, in person care with stroke specialists.” Kasha Pinkerton, MSN, RN, is the Director of Neuro Services at Washington Regional. She manages the stroke program and spoke to us about the sign of stroke.

Signs of Stroke

Use the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of stroke.

” B is for balance. If you notice a sudden loss of balance that can be an indication that a stroke is occurring. E is for eyes. Any sudden change in your vision, sudden loss of vision in one eye or both eyes might be a sign that a stroke is occurring. F is for face. You ask a person to smile and see if one side of their face droops down compared to the other. A is for arms. You can ask a person to hold out their arms and see if one side droops down or maybe if they are unable to move both arms or one arm, that could be another sign that a stroke is occurring. And then S is for speech. You can ask a person to repeat a simple phrase such as ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’ and you’re looking for any deviation from the baseline of their speech such as slurring of words, or maybe they are unable to communicate at all. And then lastly, T is for time. This is the most important part. If you recognize any of these signs and symptoms in someone having a stroke possibly, you want to call 911 and get to the ER as quickly as possible.”