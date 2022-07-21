“So tick bites are very common”, says Levi Hudson, Physician’s Assistant at Washington Regional East Springdale Family Clinic. “We see that a lot in the spring, summer, sometimes the fall as well. So, if you know that you’re going to be spending time outdoors, then you need to be wearing long sleeve clothing, long pants, long socks- you can tuck your pants into your socks- wear hiking boots, pretreat yourself with, insect repellent, containing 20-30% deet. There is a proper technique that needs to be done when removing a tick safely at home. Anyone can buy some soft-tip, or fine-tipped forceps, and if you have a tick that’s embedded in the skin, then you want to move as close to the skin as possible, down by the mouth parts of the tick, and then gently tug up, or pull up on the tick, trying to avoid any sudden jerking or twisting because you could, leave part of the tick in the skin. A lot of the tick-born illnesses you can develop a rash, depending on what the pathogen is that’s causing the illness. And you can have common symptoms like fever, chills, body aches, joint pain. For just a tick bite that’s been safely removed at home, and you’re not having any other symptoms, I would just recommend that you monitor the, the site of the bite, and monitor for any of those symptoms. But if you do start developing symptoms after a tick bite, or developing a rash, then yes, please call your primary care provider and get in for an appointment to be seen.”