“Screening for prostate cancer is important because prostate cancer’s often asymptomatic.” Dr. Robert Grand, a Urologist at Washington Regional Ozark Urology, recommends prostate screening in men, between the ages of 55 and 70. “Screening typically involves a blood test and a manual physical exam. At Washington Regional, we’re excited to announce that we’re now offering fusion-guided MRI prostate biopsies. A fusion-guided MRI prostate biopsy is a biopsy where we perform an MRI to find small tumors within the prostate, and then fuse that image with an ultrasound image. By doing this we can dynamically identify tumors within the prostate, and then take a very specified, specific biopsy of that area to determine if there’s cancer there. Here you can see the image of the prostate on ultrasound, you can see the curvature of the prostate, and the clear demarcation of prostate tissue, and extra prosthetic tissue. In this sequence you can see a 3D outline of the prostate, and each of these numbers represents a different spot that we are gonna biopsy, and so, by doing this, we can accurately determine which part of the prostate we’re biopsying, and as you can see as we move the probe, you can see how the ultrasound also moves it with where we have marked out the MRI images. About 1 in every 8 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Overall prostate cancer has a very good prognosis, and in some cases we can actually follow prostate cancer and avoid treatment. It is important that we identify high-risk prostate cancers early, because treatment is associated with a better prognosis and overall life expectancy.”