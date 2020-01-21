Using biofeedback for pelvic therapy at Washington Regional

SPRINGDALE, AR – “Pelvic Therapy basically is physical therapy that is focused on the pelvic area.” Charla Cox, DPT is a physical therapist with Washington Regional Outpatient Therapy Services in Springdale. She says there are many people who can benefit from Pelvic Therapy.

“If you’re having leakage of any sort, so that’s leakage of urine, stool, or gas, then that’s something that can be treated. If you’re having pain, pain with sitting, pain with activities, pain in your pelvic floor, pain with intimacy, pain with sports, those things can all be treated. And so anything really in that area is what pelvic therapy can address.”

“Pregnancy-related pain, most of it is so treatable. And so a lot of women that experience low back pain or pelvic floor dysfunction, or incontinence or prolapse, those can all be treated most of the time very easily in the clinic. “

Cox uses special bio-feedback software to help train the patient’s pelvic floor. “A lot of studies show that most people just by verbal cues alone aren’t able to find their pelvic floor, because it’s an inside muscle. And so using the bio-feedback is kind of like putting eyes on it.”

Cox says there are things that can be done to improve your pelvic health. Such as:

Drink Water

Keep Your Bowels Moving

Keep your spine Neutral

Don’t hold your Breath

Cox says breathing can be very important ” We tend to hold our breath when we exert force. So when we’re picking up the little ones or picking up the groceries or especially in the bathroom, and that’s huge so just changing your breath pattern because the way we breathe is so closely connected to the pelvic floor, that’s huge and that’s going to have a huge impact just by breathing differently.”