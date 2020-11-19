Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute’s Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic

As, a neurosurgeon at Washington Regional Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic, Brent Peterson, D.O. has seen a lot. “We provide services for treatment of diseases that affect the brain or spine or the nervous system including trauma, brain trauma, spine trauma, vascular problems of the brain, strokes, vascular malformations, aneurisms, spinal diseases, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, fractures and such.”

“One of the most common reasons anybody sees a doctor is back problems. If it’s pain in the back or radiating into the arm or into the leg that has persisted, then they can seek treatment through their own physician or ask their physician for a referral to our clinic, which we can take care of all the management issues and order the tests that would be appropriate for that particular patient and render treatment.”

“Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic is part of the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute which includes neurology, neurosurgery, pain management, physical therapy, non-surgical management of spine disease. If it’s a pain issue then we should try to avoid surgery. More often than not they will get better with non-surgical treatment. But if physical therapy and epidural steroid medications, and anti-inflammatory medications have failed then surgery is an option at that point.

To learn more refer to wregional.com/neuro