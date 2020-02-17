Washington Regional to hold a hiring event

Fayetteville, AR – Washington Regional Medical Center is looking to expand its nursing assistant staff in acute care areas with a one-day hiring event on Tuesday, February 18th from 2 to 4 pm at the Center for Support Services on Appelby Rd. in Fayetteville.

A spokesman for Washington Regional said “Nurse Assistants are a part of our care team that provides the best care to our patients. Assisting in vitals, meal times, ambulation, bathing & hygiene care, Nurse Assistants are essential to the patient’s care & experience. “

Washington Regional Medical Center provides Acute Care Nurse Assistant training along with orientation to get new employees acclimated to the acute setting, so CNA certification is encouraged, but not necessary. A High School Diploma or GED is required to apply.

For more information call 479-463-2020.