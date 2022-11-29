FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional announced it will be holding a fall prevention education event designed to teach topics such as home safety and more.

The event will be held on Dec. 15 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Schmieding Center for Senior Health & Education located at 2422 N. Thompson St., Suite B. The event will run from 2-3 p.m. and is open to the public.

Organizers say the event is free but space is limited. If interested, RSVP by calling 479-463-6177 or emailing marketing@wregional.com by Dec. 8.

Falls are the leading cause of unintentional injury and death for people over 65 and a leading reason for emergency room visits in the U.S. each year.