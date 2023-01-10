“An Internal Medicine Physician takes care of the adult patient, and that is a wide variety of things.”, says Sheena CarlLee, Internal Medicine Physician with the Plaza Internal Medicine Group at Washington Regional.

“So traditionally in our training, we tend to spend a little bit more time on the inpatient side, really seeing sick patients in the hospital, and then a large part of our residency training involves spending time with medicine subspecialists, such as Cardiologists, Endocrinologists, Rheumatologists, so we get a wide of variety of exposures in our residency training. And then after that, Internists go on to practice in the hospital or out of the hospital in a clinic setting.”

“I see a wide variety of patients from 18 years old up until 100+ and I, you know, a typical day might include some acute illness visits for cough, cold, congestion, things like that. Some wellness visits to talk about cancer screening, immunizations, making sure we’re on track with preventing things in the future. And then, check-ins for chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, things like that. Some chronic conditions that we often see and manage in clinic include Coronary Artery Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, COPD, and a lot of diabetes.”

If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a Washington Regional Internist, give them a call at (479)-404-1230, or visit us at wregional.com/clinics.